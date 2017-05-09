Citing Backlog & Funding Woes, Santa Clara Court Cuts Friday Hours

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CN) – The Santa Clara County Superior Court cut the public hours of its clerk’s office beginning this past Friday, shutting out the public while the clerk and staff continue to work.

The court’s cut in hours – with the clerk closing her doors at noon on Fridays – comes at a time when the California court budget is stable and where other clerks have returned their office to full public hours.

Santa Clara County’s closures amplify an earlier trim of the clerk’s public hours, when in 2014 the clerk at the time lopped an hour off of every weekday so the court staff could work without having to attend to people coming in. That cut has remained in effect, and the Friday noon closings come on top of it.

“It’s a disservice to the public,” said Gloria Levyes, 73, after she was turned away from accessing records Friday. “I think they need to put more staff on duty to help the public.”

Levyes was trying to help Adelino Santos, 77, track down a record of his divorce but was turned away at 1 p.m.

A courtroom deputy charged with informing the couple about the closure estimated he’d performed the same rigamarole 30 times that afternoon.

Levyes said the couple would return Monday, when the hours run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

But Elizabeth Manassau, an attorney who works often at the court, said even after the initial inconvenience passed, reduced hours will harm members of the public.

“Friday is the easiest day to get out of work early,” she said. “This is going to hurt lawyers, pro pers and even the staff.”

The court, which has been beset by controversy and allegations that it is poorly run in recent years, has recently witnessed an administrative makeover. After a brutal and public dispute over wages with its own staff – including clerks, janitors and other employees needed to run the court – Court Executive Officer David Yamanski left for Orange County Superior Court and was replaced by Rebecca Fleming.

The presiding judge in 2017, Patricia Lucas, is new as well.

But while the singers have changed, the song is the same.

Speaking through spokesman Benjamin Rada, the court said budgetary constraints imposed by the state of California and Gov. Jerry Brown have caused the need to restrict hours.

“The reduction of the civil court’s Friday business hours is intended to provide our clerks with uninterrupted time to reduce backlogs,” Rada said.

In other words, while the reduced hours won’t save money – because the clerks will still be working, but untroubled by the necessity to handle public inquiries – the court hopes to cut down on its backlog.

This type of rationale has prompted the ire of California lawmakers in the past.

“People expect you to keep your doors open,” state Sen. Bob Wieckowski said in 2014, when several courts reduced their hours. “If you’re looking to file your paperwork and you finally get it together and the court is locked, it makes you furious and you think, come on guys, get it together!”

But unlike Santa Clara, many of the courts responsible for trimming hours three years ago have since restored full accessibility to the public.

Former Alameda County Superior Court Presiding Judge Winifred Younge Smith said closures “has one of the most immediate impacts on the public,” and said reopening those hours was one of the priorities of her tenure.

Similarly, San Diego County Superior restored full hours of operation this past July, citing a stable budget and predictable fiscal environment.

“It’s been a frustration for us, and I know for people trying to get access to the business, for it to be closed Friday afternoons,” San Diego Presiding Judge Jeffrey Barton told Courthouse News last year. “One of the first things we wanted to do as things got better financially was restore that access.”

So far, Fleming has not made a similar commitment. Instead, court officials continue to say funding from the state makes it difficult to restore full public access to the courts.

California provides courts with the largest share of their funds, although they do bring in revenue from fines, fees and other penalties paid by citizens.

The Santa Clara court has cited dwindling funding, but its revenue has increased steadily from fiscal year 2014-15 when it was at $103.8 million to the present projected level of $106.2 million.

Gov. Brown, who has been blamed by many court officials for not fully funded the courts, agreed to give the court system a modest raise during this season’s budget process – increasing the allocation for California’s trial courts by $35.4 million in his initial proposed budget. Brown’s revised budget is due to be revealed Thursday morning.

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye praised Brown’s budget, calling it “prudent.”

“The governor’s proposals would provide funding to offset declines in other revenue, assist with trial court case management systems, and contribute to trial court employee health and retirement benefits costs,” she said.

However, several critics of the court say dwindling revenues are not the culprit, and instead blame mismanagement. During the recent strike involving court workers, the court administration said a $5 million deficit was the reason no cost-of-living raises were available.

But Ingrid Stewart, president of the Superior Court Professional Employees Association, said the deficits are attributable to mismanagement by the court administration.

Stewart cited the construction of the Family Court, a new $200 million courthouse built in downtown San Jose with apparent extravagances like Italian marble, leather couches and expensive art work.

Rada said even if the court were to get the requested funding, the work has piled up.

“Due to extreme backlogs, increased funding would not immediately resolve workloads but would reduce the need for actions such as reduced public hours,” Rada said. “The court remains hopeful that the governor’s budget will address funding shortfalls.”

Regardless of the culprit – lawmakers in Sacramento or court executives in San Jose – the public will be the ones who pay.

“It’s a hardship,” Levyes said. “But that’s the way it is.”