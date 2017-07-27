Chinese Billionaire Convicted in U.N. Bribery Scandal

MANHATTAN (CN) — Less than a day into deliberations, a New York jury on Thursday threw the book at a Chinese billionaire convicted of bribing two powerful ambassadors to advance his vision of United Nations conference center in Macau.

The jurors filed into a federal courthouse just five miles south of U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, where they found real estate mogul Ng Lap Seng guilty of all six charged counts of bribery, conspiracy, money laundering and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Already owning a prodigious portfolio including 130 affiliated companies, the jury found that Ng corruptly sought to add a crown jewel development: a U.N. conference center for developing nations to meet every year in Macau, a vision that he believed would be for Asia what Geneva had been for Europe.

The building would host the annual South-South Expo, where countries that identify as a global south — the preferred nomenclature for what was once called third-world nations — would discuss topics of shared concerned concern like climate change, water access and food security.

Prosecutors charged Ng with bribing millions to two ambassadors: Francis Lorenzo, from the Dominican Republic, and the late John Ashe, an Antiguan who once served as president of the U.N. General Assembly.

Ashe, who died in a weightlifting accident before trial, would never take the stand, but Lorenzo became the key government witness in marathon testimony that stretched longer than a week.

Lorenzo testified that Ng paid him $25,000 per month — later raised to $60,000 per month — to serve as president of South-South News, a digital news platform for the developing world.

Though he lost his job amid criminal prosecution, Lorenzo acted at the time as the deputy permanent representative for the United Nations to the Dominican Republic.

Developing story…

