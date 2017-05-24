CBO Says GOP Obamacare Redo Would Leave 23 Million More Uninsured

(CN) – The Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that a Republican-backed bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Act would raise the projected number of people without health insurance by 14 million next year and by 23 million in 2026.

The nonpartisan office said that compared with Obama’s 2010 overhaul, average premiums for people buying individual policies would be lower. The report says that is partly because insurance on average would cover less of people’s health care costs.

It also said the health care overhaul would cut the the federal deficit by $119 billion over the next decade — about $31 billion less than Republican lawmakers had projected when they narrowly passed the bill on May 4.

President Donald Trump had hailed the passage of the Republican bill in the Rose Garden of the White House the afternoon of the vote, but the fanfare was short-lived, as the Senate immediately said it would make substantial changes to the House bill.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he isn’t sure he can even muster the votes to pass a dramatically reworked bill.

“I don’t know how we get to 50 at the moment,” McConnell said during a Wednesday interview with Reuters. — Developing story.