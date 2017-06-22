Casey Kasem
SEATTLE–Three of radio personality Casey Kasem’s adult children hastened his 2014 death by chemically restraining him and ordering hospital staff to deny food and water, widow Jean Kasem claimed in a wrongful death lawsuit filed pro se in federal court June 14.
According to Jean, the children were after Kasem’s substantial assets and took control of their father’s medical care against a judge’s orders. Catholic Health Initiatives is also named as a defendant in the suit.
Casey Kasem’s family made similar claims against Jean in 2015.