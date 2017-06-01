Criminal Health International 

Canadian Former Nurse to Plead Guilty to 8 Murder Charges

TORONTO (AP) — A former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care has told a Canadian judge that she intends to plead guilty to first-degree murder.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer said Thursday that she will also plead guilty to four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The 49-year-old woman was charged last fall with eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. All the incidents allegedly occurred between 2007 and 2014 in three Ontario long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.

The victims were aged 75 to 96.
