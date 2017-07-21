Camerawoman Sues Fox TV for Accident on Set

ATLANTA (CN) — A camera assistant demands punitive damages from Fox TV, claiming a contract truck driver ran over her on the set of “Sleepy Hollow” — twice.

Deborah Cottrill says she suffered a broken leg and ankle and other injuries when a truck driver backed over her in July 2015 as she unloaded equipment from another truck in Conyers, Georgia. Then the truck backed up and ran her over a second time, she says in the July 14 complaint in DeKalb County Court.

She seeks punitive damages on four counts of negligence, failure to train, and violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations and Georgia Rules of the Road.

“Sleepy Hollow” was a supernatural drama series on Fox from September 2013 until March this year, inspired by Washington Irving’s short story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Twentieth Century Fox did not respond to a request for comment.

Defendants include Sketch Films, K/O Paper Products, JD Kyle Trucking, and 13 individuals. Cottrill is represented by Jed Manton with Harris Lowry Manton LLP in Atlanta.

