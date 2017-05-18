California Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Resign – Or Be Impeached

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) – Citing the growing list of scandals and controversies emanating from the White House, a California state lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation that calls on President Donald Trump to resign or be impeached by Congress.

Assemblyman Evan Low says the swirling uncertainty and “unrelenting scandals” that have marred Trump’s first four months in office are grounds for impeachment.

“Amid the gross incompetence, recklessness and overwhelming conflicts of interest, we can’t wait for the next shoe to drop,” Low, D-Silicon Valley, said in a statement. “It’s time to stand up and do something about it.”

While Assembly Joint Resolution 17 is symbolic and holds no legal weight in Congress, Low says he hopes it will speed along impeachment talks in Washington.

Low lists a series of Trump accusations and blunders as inspiration for the bill, including rumors that the president asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his subsequent firing of Comey. He also details Trump’s possible leak of classified information to a Russian foreign minister last week.

“There is a crisis of confidence in the Trump presidency and it is jeopardizing our global standing,” Low said. “I can no longer wait and see if Congress will take action.”

A copy of the nonbinding resolution was not available Wednesday afternoon.

The legislation is the latest from California Democrats who have lined up against Trump since the November election.

The state’s majority party has repeatedly promised to defend its large undocumented immigrant population from deportation, and is also pushing legislation that would bar companies that help construct Trump’s border wall from future state contracts. Another Assembly proposal would prevent the state from investing pension funds with companies that fund or work on the border wall.

Other Trump-inspired proposals include a mandate to require schools to teach students about Russian-led hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s servers during the 2016 election, and a bill to require presidential candidates appearing on the state’s ballot to release their tax returns.