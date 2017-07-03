Britain Scotches Rumors of Imminent Trump Visit

LONDON (AP) — There are currently no plans for Donald Trump to visit Britain in the coming weeks, the U.K. government said Monday, damping down reports the U.S. president is planning a flying visit to the country.

British media have reported that Trump might stop at his Turnberry golf course in Scotland after visiting Poland and attending a Group of 20 summit in Germany this week, and before he goes to Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters that “I’m not aware of any plans for the president to visit the U.K. in the next few weeks.”

Slack also said the invitation of a state visit for Trump, made in January, still stands. No date has been announced, and there was no mention of the visit in a list of government plans announced by Queen Elizabeth II last month.

Slack said “we will set out full plans in due course.”

The Guardian newspaper reported last month that Trump had told May that he doesn’t want to come to Britain if there will be protests.

Anti-Trump protesters have vowed to demonstrate even if he comes at short notice.

Owen Jones, co-founder of the Stop Trump Coalition, said the president “thinks he can sneak into the country to avoid protests.

“We have to prove him wrong. We’re asking Britain to be on stand-by to take to the streets with just hours’ notice if necessary.”

