Bomb Rocks UK Arena During Ariana Grande Show

(CN) – An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has killed at least 19 people and left scores more injured, and police say they’re treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Eyewitnesses at the concert said there was a loud explosion at 10:35 p.m. inside the Manchester Arena, which seats 21,000. The explosion took place outside the arena just as the concert ended and people were leaving, police said.

Representatives for Grande said the singer was not injured.

National Rail said nearby Victoria Station has been evacuated and all trains canceled.

This is a developing story.