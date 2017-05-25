Billionaire’s Alleged Sex Slave Settles Libel Case

MANHATTAN (CN) – A defamation lawsuit linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein ended Wednesday in an undisclosed settlement dismissing the case brought by a woman who says she was Epstein’s sex slave.

On Wednesday, a deal was reached between British heiress and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, the alleged teenage sex slave who claimed she was defamed when Maxwell dismissed the validity of Giuffre’s claims of forced sexual service of wealthy and powerful men.

Giuffre says that she fled the country as a teenager to escape Palm Beach billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, an investment manager who spent a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to a state charge of soliciting a 14-year-old prostitute in June 2008.

Giuffre claimed in court documents that Maxwell recruited her and more than 30 other victims into a sex-trafficking ring for “politically connected and financially powerful people.” Maxwell and Epstein are close friends and former romantic partners.

Giuffre sued Maxwell last September for allegedly telling the press that her claims have been “shown to be untrue” and are “obvious lies.” Maxwell’s attorney fired back, arguing her “plain vanilla” denials that she brought Epstein a teenage sex slave did not amount to libel.

Giuffre’s attorneys said in a statement Wednesday that they “are happy to have settled this matter without the need for a trial and are pleased with the result.”

The two-page joint stipulation for dismissal, filed in Manhattan federal court, included no details of the settlement.

The deal declared the complaint to be dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear its own attorney’s fees and costs.

The stipulation was signed by Giuffre’s attorney, Bradley Edwards of Farmer Jaffe in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Giuffre’s libel suit was presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet.

Epstein pleaded guilty in June 2008 to state sex charges but avoided the potential of being prosecuted on more serious federal charges thanks to a deal negotiated partly by attorney Allen Dershowitz, who has also been accused of participating in underage sex arranged by Epstein.

Last November, an anonymous woman accusing Donald Trump and Epstein of raping her when she was 13 years old voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit for what appeared to be the third time.

Representatives for Maxwell did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment on the settlement.