Bill O’Reilly Fired, 21st Century Fox Confirms

MANHATTAN (CN) — Fox confirmed Wednesday that it has fired Bill O’Reilly.

Already beset by litigation over a culture of sexism in the newsroom, the conservative network had been on the defensive since April 1 when The New York Times reported that Fox had paid $13 million to settle with five women accusing O’Reilly of sexual harassment.

The backlash was immediate, with more than 60 advertisers dropping from “The O’Reilly Factor” after 20 seasons on the air.

After the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the network “is preparing to cut ties with its biggest star, Bill O’Reilly,” parent company 21st Century Fox confirmed O’Reilly’s firing this afternoon in a statement.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement says.

News of O’Reilly’s ouster comes just a day after his attorney Marc Kasowitz accused the pundit’s critics of a “brutal campaign of character assassination.”

Drawing comparisons to McCarthyism without a trace of historical irony, Kasowitz depicted this campaign a shadowy left-wing plot.

“This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial,” the attorney said in a Twitter post.

UltraViolet, a Washington-based group that petitioned for O’Reilly’s ouster, blasted Fox for taking so long to terminate a man they call a “serial sexual predator, a bigot and a misogynist.”

“The fact that Fox News is only taking action against O’Reilly after an investigation revealed that they could be defrauding shareholder by not revealing payments made to cover up the abuse, isn’t lost on anyone,” the group’s co-founder Shaunna Thomas wrote in a statement. “The first accusations of sexual assault lobbed against Bill O’Reilly at Fox News were made more than 13 years ago.”

Ultraviolet sent a petition Monday to 21st Century Fox’s CEO James Murdoch, and the group descended outside the Fox News headquarters on Tuesday.