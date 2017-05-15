Business Economy Bankruptcy ROBERT KAHN May 15, 2017May 15, 2017 bankruptcy, Brief, retail, supermarkets WILMINGTON, Del. — Marsh Supermarkets filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and may close all 44 stores, and need a federal bailout of a $76 million pension shortfall, according to court filings and press reports. Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)