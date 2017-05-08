Austrian Court Says Facebook Must Delete Hate Postings Worldwide

Courts Criminal International 

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide and that Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website.

Maria Windhager, a lawyer for an Austrian politician, said Monday’s ruling is a rebuff to the social media giant’s claims that any court actions against it can be heard only in California or Ireland, where Facebook’s world and European headquarters are located.

Windhager represents Greens politician Eva Glawischnig, who went to court over comments about her posted through a fake profile.

The Austria Press Agency says Monday’s decision arose from Facebook’s appeal of a lower court ruling ordering it to delete the postings.

Facebook did not immediately comment on the decision.
