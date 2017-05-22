Artists Ask Polish Leaders to Stop Primeval Forest Logging

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Writers and artists have appealed to Poland’s top leaders to stop the logging in Europe’s last primeval forest.

The letter by some 230 people to Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo revives the controversy surrounding the government’s decision to intensify logging in the Bialowieza Forest in eastern Poland.

The forest is a protected UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Environment Ministry argues that it’s saving the woods’ youngest, human-planted parts from an invasion of bark beetles, thus preserving it. But environmentalists and the European Union say too much of the forest is being felled, including areas not necessarily affected by the bark beetle.

Among the signatories to the letter are Nobel Prize-winning German writer Herta Mueller and Polish filmmakers Agnieszka Holland and Jerzy Skolimowski.

