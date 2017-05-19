Anthony Weiner Will Plead Guilty to ‘Sexting’ Charge

MANHATTAN (CN) — Anthony Weiner will plead guilty Friday to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor, the New York Times reported this morning.

News of the former New York congressman’s plea comes eight months after a British tabloid reported that Weiner had sent sexually explicit messages a 15-year-old girl, spurring investigations by federal and local law enforcement in New York and North Carolina.

The U.K. Daily Mail’s revelations about Weiner in its September 2016 article finally ended his longtime marriage to Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton. It also dealt a cudgel to then-Republican candidate Donald Trump to bash Clinton with in his scorched-earth campaign for the presidency.

Weiner’s habit of firing off pictures of himself in various states of undress have long been a liability for his political career and those of others in his orbit.

In 2011, his tenure as a New York Democratic congressman fell apart when he tweeted a photograph of himself aroused and wearing only his underwear.

His ill-fated run for New York City mayor two years later tanked amid reports that he sent another woman nude photos, calling himself Carlos Danger.

Weiner is expected to appear before a federal judge in Manhattan at 11 a.m.

This story is developing.