American Electorate Growing Ever More Diversified

(CN) — A new government report says the number of Hispanic and Asian-American voters increased in 2016, even as the number of black voters decreased.

According to the Census Department, votes cast by Hispanics increased by about 1.5 million and slightly less than that by Asian-Americans. The number of white voters increased since 2012 by about 2.8 million, but they still represented a slightly smaller percentage of all voters than in the prior election.

The turnout rate among black voters returned to levels similar to 2004. More than a half million fewer black voters cast ballots compared with 2012.