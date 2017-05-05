Government 

Alameda Food Stamps

BRIEF
 , , ,

OAKLAND, Calif. – A federal judge on Thursday lifted an injunction against Alameda County, after it cleared its backlog of unprocessed food-stamp applications and processed new ones in a timely manner for a six-month period.

http://open.courthousenews.com/AttachmentService/api/Values/Alameda Food StampAlameda Food Stamps

Related

Dog the Bounty Hunter

BRIEF Comments Off on Dog the Bounty Hunter

Valero Sues E.P.A

ROBERT KAHN Comments Off on Valero Sues E.P.A

Ponzi Conviction Upheld

BRIEF Comments Off on Ponzi Conviction Upheld