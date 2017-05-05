Alameda Food Stamps
OAKLAND, Calif. – A federal judge on Thursday lifted an injunction against Alameda County, after it cleared its backlog of unprocessed food-stamp applications and processed new ones in a timely manner for a six-month period.
