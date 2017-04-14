Business Health 

SANTA ANA, Calif. – California says in a lawsuit filed Friday that pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim illegally paid rival Barr Laboratories over $120 million to delay the release of a generic version of the stroke-preventing drug Aggrenox.

Other defendants in the lawsuit filed by Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas include Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma; Boehringer Ingelheim International; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA; Barr Pharmaceuticals; Barr Laboratories; Duramed Pharmaceuticals; and Duramed Pharmaceuticals Sales Corp.

