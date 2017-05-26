Abortion Foe Faces Sanctions for Publishing Banned Videos

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Anti-abortion crusader David Daleiden could be held in contempt of court for publishing the names of abortion providers and links to videos barred by a federal court order.

Publication of secretly taped videos from the National Abortion Federation’s April 2014 annual meeting were banned by a federal judge, which the Ninth Circuit upheld in March.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III issued an order to show cause why Daleiden should not be held in contempt after his criminal defense attorney, Steve Cooley, posted links to YouTube videos and the names of secretly taped abortion providers on his website.

The names and videos were presented as evidence to support Daleiden’s challenge against 15 felony charges he faces in San Francisco Superior Court for the secret recordings and alleged conspiracy to invade privacy.

The names were removed and more than 300 videos had been deleted as of Friday morning after Orrick ordered Daleiden to immediately take them down.

Orrick issued the permanent injunction in February 2016, citing increased death threats and harassment of abortion providers, coupled with the fact that Daleiden’s group, the Center for Medical Progress, lied to gain entry to the meetings and signed agreements vowing to keep information gained there private.

The California attorney general sent Cooley’s office a confidential list of the 14 unnamed abortion providers whose privacy Daleiden is accused of invading, according to the defense attorney’s website.

Cooley argues the names should not be confidential because Daleiden has a right to publicly confront his accusers.

“There is no protective order in place in state court that would protect the names of the Does, and David is entitled to a public defense,” Cooley states on his website.

Orrick scheduled a hearing on the order to show cause why Daleiden should not be held in contempt for June 14.

Daleiden’s attorneys, Cooley and Catherine Short, and National Abortion Federation attorney Derek Foran did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment on Friday morning.

Cooley is based in Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County; Short is with Life Legal Defense Foundation in Ojai, California; and Foran is with Morrison Foerster in San Francisco.