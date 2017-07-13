Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releasing the latest GOP health care bill Thursday, making a bid for conservative support while also trying to appease moderates; in an ongoing legal war over access to California court records, the nation’s top newspapers have closed ranks with Courthouse News in fighting for traditional and timely review of new complaints under the First Amendment; Our columnist William Dotinga writes “We were about midway through a horseback riding-wine tasting tour through the hills of Tuscany when I decided it was as good a time as any to address the elephant in the 9-person Mercedes van: What do people outside the United States think of our new president?”

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the latest GOP health care bill Thursday, making a bid for conservative support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies to consumers while seeking to appease moderates with billions added to combat opioid abuse.

2.) In an ongoing legal war over access to California court records, the nation’s top newspapers have closed ranks with Courthouse News in fighting for traditional and timely review of new complaints under the First Amendment.

3.) The Trump administration is one step closer to building a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border after the House Appropriations Committee released a bill allocating $1.6 billion for its construction.

Like this: Like Loading...