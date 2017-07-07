Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump beginning his first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday by confronting the Russian president over meddling in the 2016 presidential election;the Supreme Court put on hold a federal judge’s decision striking down a Wisconsin law that purports to address pregnant women with “habitual lack of self-control”; nine Indian tribes sued Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke for removing grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the Endangered Species list, and more.

1.) In National news President Donald Trump began his first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday by confronting the Russian president over meddling in the 2016 presidential election, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

2.) Denying any malice toward Sarah Palin, an attorney for The New York Times told a federal judge on Friday that the paper promptly corrected its implication that the former Alaskan governor incited the 2011 shooting of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

3.) The Trump administration urged a federal judge this week not to block Texas’ new voter ID from taking effect because it codifies remedies suggested by the Fifth Circuit, the same court that found the state’s previous law disenfranchised minority voters.

6.) Five years after bankruptcy capsized the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling , a judge’s restraining order has thrown a wrench in Rhode Island’s effort to get answers on the pricey boondoggle.

7.) In Environmental news coastal homeowners in California can’t build their seawalls and challenge them too, as the state’s high court ruled this week homeowners lost the right to challenge conditions placed on a seawall permit after they’d already built the $1 million project. 8.) When Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke removed grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the Endangered Species list in late June, at least seven environmental groups filed notices of intent to sue him. But nine Indian tribes have beaten them to the punch, citing violations of religious freedom.

