Trump Unloads on Reports He’s Being Investigated

WASHINGTON (CN) – President Donald Trump assailed reports of an obstruction of justice investigation into his conduct Thursday, calling allegations of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia a “phony story.”

“They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice,” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

He was responding to a Washington Post report that special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether Trump tried to interfere with the investigation.

Later he told his twitter followers “you are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people!”

The Washington Post reported that Mueller, who is leading the FBI’s investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, has requested interviews with three current or former senior intelligence officials. The special counsel is also seeking documents from the National Security Agency relating to the intelligence agency’s interactions with the White House on the Russia investigation.

According to officials who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, National Intelligence Director Daniel Coats, National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers and his recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, are among those who agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators about whether Trump tried to influence the Russia probe.

A number of news organizations previously reported the president asked both Coats and Rogers to publicly deny allegations of collusion with Moscow, while Ledgett reportedly wrote an internal NSA memo about a phone conversation Rogers had with Trump.

Interviews with the intelligence officials could happen before the week expires, according to the Washington Post.

Revelations of the expanded inquiry came one week after fired FBI director James Comey confirmed in testimony before Congress that he had privately assured the president beginning in January that he was not personally under investigation.

But according to the Washington Post report, that may have changed not long after the president fired Comey on May 9.

Comey had declined to say under oath whether he believed private conversations with the president, in which Comey claims Trump urged him to halt the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, constitute obstruction of justice.

Trump had fired Flynn in February after news reports revealed that he had lied about conversations he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, during which the two reportedly discussed the lifting of sanctions under the new administration.

Comey did however testify that he believed Mueller would make a determination about whether the president obstructed justice, and indicated that he had turned over detailed contemporaneous memos about the conversations to the special counsel.

Comey’s accounts of his conversations with Trump, which the president has vociferously denied, could serve as key evidence if Mueller moves forward with an obstruction case.

