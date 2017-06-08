Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including former FBI Director James Comey opening his much-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday by saying the Trump administration defamed him and flat-out lied as it struggled to explain why President Donald Trump fired him; the officer who questioned Bill Cosby over a decade ago about assault claims for which he is now on trial read aloud Cosby’s answers about the night he had sex with a medically sedated Andrea Constand; a European Court of Justice adviser urged member states to help each other to process asylum applications, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In National news former FBI Director James Comey opened his much-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday by saying the Trump administration defamed him and flat-out lied about the state of the FBI as it struggled to explain why President Donald Trump fired him.

2.) President Donald Trump’s personal attorney went on the offensive Thursday afternoon, attacking several points former FBI director James Comey made in two hours of testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The problem is, in the process, he may have compounded Comey’s claims of being defamed by the administration and left the question of the president’s possibly obstructing justice unresolved.

3.) The officer who questioned Bill Cosby over a decade ago about assault claims for which he is now on trial took the witness stand Thursday, reading aloud Cosby’s answers about the night he had sex with a medically sedated Andrea Constand.

4.) A federal judge was unmoved Wednesday by accusations that he’d forced Uber to fire its star engineer, Anthony Levandowski, for refusing to deliver evidence that could prove Levandowski and Uber stole trade secrets from its driverless-car rival Waymo.

5.) In Regional news, a Missouri appeals court upheld a $4.85 million racial discrimination award to a white teacher who was fired from Harris-Stowe State University, an historically black college.

6.) An Indiana county violated a pro-marijuana group’s free-speech rights when it denied the group a permit to demonstrate on county courthouse grounds, the Seventh Circuit ruled.

7.) On the Scientific front, researchers have developed the first dual cell-targeting immunotherapy nanoparticle, which offers a potential new – and less physically taxing – avenue of cancer treatment.

8.) In International News, a European Court of Justice adviser said Thursday that no EU regulation on asylum, visas or undocumented immigration is meant to address the influx of over 1 million refugees in 2015 alone, and urged member states to help each other to process asylum applications – regardless of where the refugees crossed to enter the EU.

Like this: Like Loading...