$3 Million Mansion Purchase Turns Into a Nightmare

VISTA, Calif. (CN) – In a lawsuit that reads like a Stephen King novel, homeowners in America’s wealthiest community claim realtors failed to disclose the “colorful history” of the $3 million house they bought, including a delusional former owner who stabbed her husband there, and keeps returning, claiming the new owners stole it from her.

Ali and Francine Nilforushan sued Sotheby’s International Realty and two of its agents who double-ended the transaction, Catherine Gilchrist and Clinton Selfridge, in San Diego County Court.

According to the May 1 lawsuit, the “colorful history” of the 5,500-square-foot home in Rancho Santa Fe includes former owner Brenda Bassman stabbing her husband there, serving prison time for it, and returning to it, claiming the mansion was stolen from her.

Rancho Santa Fe, an unincorporated, gated community in North San Diego County, is believed to be the wealthiest community in the United States. Its residents include or have included Bill Gates and the Sultan of Brunei.

The Niforushans’ seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home includes a swimming pool, a bowling alley and a stable for nine horses, according to real estate records. Bassman’s husband bought the house for $1.2 million in 1999. After she stabbed him “three to four times in his upper torso” on May 28, 2008, she pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and served two years of a four-year prison sentence, according to the complaint.

Sotheby’s neglected to mention that, nor did it warn that “Ms. Bassman has become fixated on her belief she is the victim of a conspiracy and that the real property was stolen from her,” the Niforushans say. They add: “Since 2012 … Ms. Bassman has posted delusional rants on social media and identifies the real property by address and parcel number and has visited the real property several times claiming she is the rightful owner.”

Their attorney Ron Blumberg said in an interview that Bassman was “an institution” in Rancho Santa Fe, and was known for riding her horse naked.

He said the Nilforushans bought the property in 2015 and plan to move in later this year after completing renovations. Among them, Blumberg said, may be expensive security measures to ensure their safety, including a 24-hour security guard and/or installing high-tech surveillance software. Bassman has walked onto the property several times and has parked her car outside the home, the attorney said.

Blumberg said that by not disclosing Bassman’s harassment, Sotheby’s and its agents sold the Nilforushans the property at an inflated price.

“With the ‘crazy,’ our experts have shown there is a 15 to 25 percent diminished value in the property,” Blumberg said.

The attorney said he has text messages which show that Selfridge, the listing agent, knew Bassman was a problem before his clients bought the home, but still failed to mention it. He said Bassman’s years of harassment was a material act which the realtors should have known about and disclosed. Now his clients are concerned that they overpaid for the home and will have to sink money into making sure they are protected, Blumberg said.

He said Bassman likely does not pose a physical threat, so much as harassment, and his clients have not filed a restraining order against her, as law enforcement officers have said it could “incite” her.

Finally, Blumberg said, the realtors and Sotheby’s were “de-incentivized” from disclosing Bassman’s harassing behavior “because they didn’t want to lose the sale.”

The Nilforushan seeks compensatory for negligent failure to disclose and breach of fiduciary duty, and punitive damages for fraudulent failure to disclose.

Selfridge declined comment. Sotheby’s and Gilchrist did not return phone requests for comment.

Blumberg’s law office is in Solana Beach.