28 People Injured In Arkansas Nightclub Shooting

(CN) — Twenty-eight people were injured early Saturday morning after gunshots rang out during a rap concert in a downtown Little Rock nightclub.

Of those injured, police said 17 people were shot and 11 others sustained related injuries during the melee at the Power Ultra Lounge. At least one of the wounded is said to be in serious condition.

The authorities said it appears the gunfire stemmed from a dispute among clubgoers, and they do believe the incident was terror-related.

“I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head,” Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas’ largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days but haven’t said whether any of the incidents are related.

“Little Rock’s crime problem appears to be intensifying,” Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “Every few days it seems a high-profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning’s event. I have spoken this morning with Mayor (Mark) Stodola and I have offered both my heart felt concern over this senseless violent tragedy and state assets as needed to address the continued threat of violence in our community.”

Police were summoned about 2:30 a.m. City police said quickly that the agency did not believe the shooting was part of a terrorist attack and that no active shooter remained at the scene.

“Some sort of dispute broke out between people inside,” Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said more information would be released on Saturday afternoon.

